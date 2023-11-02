Grafton shooting: Deputy shot, killed armed subject, DOJ says

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the town of Grafton Thursday, Nov. 2.

Around 11 a.m., Ozaukee County sheriff's deputies tried to pull over and arrest an individual for outstanding felony warrants. The subject took off and led deputies on a chase, during which law enforcement deployed a tire deflation device. The fleeing vehicle came to a rest near County Highway C and Lakefield Road.

DOJ said the subject then ran into a nearby tree line and deputies followed. Initial information is that the subject "presented a weapon," and a deputy shot the subject. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the subject ultimately died from their injuries on the scene. A firearm was recovered.

No law enforcement officers were injured. The involved deputies were wearing body cameras during the incident.

The deputy from the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office who discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative assignment, per agency policy.