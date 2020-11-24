Grafton PD offers service to residents to ease package theft fears

2020 has made many of us professional online shoppers. But as we get into the holiday season, the fear of getting a package stolen from our porch or doorstep remains high. Now, one police department has come up with a solution that is not too good to be true.

"The criminal element is taking full advantage of this situation that we got going on right now, and it’s time that we fight back," said Chief Jeff Caponera of the Grafton Police Department.

If you've done any amount of online shopping, you know the fear of getting a package stolen is real.

"We wanted to take a more proactive approach to the holiday season," Caponera said.

If 2020 has not given us enough to worry about, the chief said let's not let getting your package stolen add to that anxiety.

"If you have your packages delivered here, all you do is when you make your online order you use the Grafton Police Department’s address. Make sure your name is on the package. And when you come to pick up your package we’ll have it sorted out in the back," Caponera said.

To pick it up, show officers your receipt, some identification, and you are good to go.

"We’re asking also, with the sheer number of packages we’re expecting, that people please within three to five days come and pick it up," Caponera said.

It is an arrangement that is also benefitting the police.

"This also helps free up my officers. Gives them that ability to be more proactive in the neighborhoods as well so they’re not responding to calls for service for package thefts," Caponera said.

Being that it's the holiday season, the chief asks if you are feeling charitable, your pickup could also be a drop-off.

"Bring an unwrapped toy, or some canned food, so we can give back to those less fortunate," Caponera said.

A disclaimer -- this service is only available for residents of Grafton. If you live in another community, you will have to make your own arrangements for getting your package delivered safely and securely.