A paraglider was rescued at Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve after getting caught in the trees Saturday, Dec. 10.

According to the Grafton Fire Department, someone who was walking the trails found the paraglider stranded roughly 30 to 40 feet in above the ground around 9:15 a.m.

The paraglider was not hurt, officials said, but "extensive work" was needed to lower the person to safety.

The Saukville and Waubeka fire departments, Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office and Gollnick and Sons Tree Service also assisted at the scene.