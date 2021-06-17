Grafton lawn watering restrictions to preserve water through drought

Southeastern Wisconsin has been dealing with drought conditions for weeks and one community is asking residents to preserve water.

Summer sprinkling restrictions are now in effect for the Village of Grafton.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Village of Grafton noted their water is supplied from a series of municipal wells and this summer's drought conditions are "stressing our infrastructure’s ability to meet the needs of the community."

The ordinance states:

Customers with odd-numbered addresses are asked to sprinkle only on odd-numbered days, and customers with even-numbered addresses are requested to sprinkle only on even-numbered days.

The Village is also requesting to not water between the hours of 4 a.m.-10 a.m. daily as this is when water demand is at its highest.

