Grafton Kohl's Sephora thefts, fragrances targeted

Grafton police say thieves stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from Kohl's just in the month of April. The latest theft happened Sunday morning, April 16.

Police said the thief walked in with a garbage bag and left with as much as $5,000 worth of stolen colognes and perfumes.

Grafton police said it happened in a matter of minutes just after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

"She basically went in, walked directly to the fragrances, took a black garbage bag out and started just, basically, dumping as many fragrances as she could into the garbage bag," said Sgt. Sean Fuerstenberg.

Grafton Kohl's Sephora thefts

Surveillance stills show her with the garbage bag inside the Sephora. Not even a minute later, she walked out with a few pairs of pants and a bag that was half full.

"There was about $3,000 to $5,000 taken in fragrances," said Sgt. Fuerstenberg.

Sgt. Fuerstenberg said thieves are targeting the store and, more specifically, the makeup and beauty product sections like Sephora.

"They're easy to take," said Fuerstenberg. "They're expensive. They're at least $100 per item."

Grafton Kohl's Sephora thefts

The department's public information officer said detectives are investigating four thefts at Kohl's in April (twice on April 11, April 13 and April 16). Police believe the same people are responsible in each incident, adding that they've stolen at least $20,000 worth of merchandise.

"We don't know if the person lives in this area," said Sgt. Fuerstenberg. "Generally, this shopping center area is right by I-43, so it's an easy on, easy off, so it kind of makes it a quick in and out for suspects."

Fuerstenberg said a shopper took a photo of one person driving away in a silver BMW SUV. Police hope the public can help find who's responsible.

Grafton Kohl's Sephora thefts

"Generally, if somebody did it at our Kohl's, they've done it at other places," said Sgt. Fuerstenberg. "All the detectives in southeastern Wisconsin share information, so at some point, this person will be caught."

FOX6 News reached out to Kohl's, and a spokeswoman said the company is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Grafton police.