Grafton hotel stabbing; man injured after argument

A man was stabbed during a fight at a TownePlace Suites in Grafton on Saturday, June 24.

Grafton police responded to a call of two men fighting at the TownePlace Suites near Ulao and Gateway around 9 p.m.

Officials said what started as a verbal argument quickly turned physical after one man was allegedly pushed by another. According to several witnesses, the fight started after one man made statements about another man’s wife.

Grafton stabbing at hotel

Officials said that one man allegedly intentionally broke a beer bottle he was holding and began stabbing the other man. The man and victim are co-workers and are not from Grafton.

The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

The man who hurt the victim initially fled but later returned to the scene and was arrested without incident. He was taken to the Ozaukee County jail for second-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery.