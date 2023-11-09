Grafton gym pushes for veteran mental, physical health

A veteran-owned small business is shedding light on the need for community support, strengthening the body and the mind.

Jayson Wissmueller served seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps. Now, you’ll find him at the gym that he owns, Forged in Fire Fitness in Grafton.

"The gym atmosphere is a very big part of my life," Wissmueller said. "So I wanted to create a place that I could help other people really establish their inner strength, mental and physical."

Since the August opening of Forged in Fire Fitness, Wissmueller continues to create a safe space, open 24 hours, for members to find peace.

"Jayson had a vision to find a place in the community to help veterans and people that are struggling with mental health issues," personal trainer Megan Czisny said.

Wissmueller said he's looking forward to his gym becoming an oasis for the community, and for all who may be struggling.

Jayson Wissmueller, Forged in Fire Fitness owner

"I know a lot of people who suffer with sleep issues," he said. "So if it’s two in the morning, and they want a place to go, that they can get themselves woken up and ready for the day. They can do that."

It’s a place to find happiness, routine and, ultimately, healing.

"This place is welcome to anybody. Any ability level, any age, any background," Wissmueller said. "It doesn’t matter, they can find a home here."