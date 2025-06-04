Grafton Flock camera theft bust; 2 women caught right outside store

The Brief Two women were in a hurry to leave the parking lot last Friday, May 30, when Grafton Police Department officers stopped them. A Flock camera alerted them when it drove on Port Washington Road. Felony retail theft charges are pending for both women.



Two women were caught on surveillance leaving the Grafton target with carts full of stolen merchandise. But they didn't make it very far.

Those two women were seen throwing the items into their SUV and taking off. Police were just feet away.

What we don't know:

The two women were in a hurry to leave the parking lot last Friday, May 30, when Grafton Police Department officers stopped them.

Shoppers on Wednesday, June 4, were surprised by the surveillance.

"They are getting out of there quickly," customer Kongmong Vang said. "They even parked right next to the store. Even though they were quick enough to get out of the store, police were even quicker."

Squads were already in the Target parking lot, watching and waiting. A Flock camera alerted them when it drove on Port Washington Road near the Meijer. Police had been looking for that SUV because it was used in a different theft last Thursday.

What they're saying:

"On Friday night, Grafton officers received a Flock hit of a dark gray Dodge Journey that had been used in a retail theft at Walgreens in Grafton the night before," Grafton Sgt. Sean Fuerstenberg said.

Officers started looking for it when they found it at Target. Moments later, the women came flying out of the store.

"The only thing they didn’t realize was a short distance away," Fuerstenberg said. "There were two fully marked police cars watching all of this waiting for them to leave."

Dig deeper:

Investigators say they found nearly $1,200 worth of stolen purses, water bottles and laundry baskets.

Grafton police are now warning criminals that they won't get away with a steal.

"If you’re thinking you’re wanting to commit a retail theft, or it’s easy in Grafton, just watch this video," Fuerstenberg said.

The women were arrested. Felony retail theft charges are pending for both women.

One woman is in custody on an outstanding warrant.