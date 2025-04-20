The Brief New Life Church organized a free Easter egg hunt event on Saturday. An airplane dropped 20,000 plastic eggs over Grafton High School. Organizers plan to host another egg drop next Easter.



The hunt for Easter eggs went to great heights in Grafton on Saturday morning.

New Life Church organized a free event in which 20,000 plastic eggs were dropped from an airplane over Grafton High School. Hundreds of kids and families were there to collect them.

"Everybody is just so kind and thoughtful," said Meg Scottberg with New Life Church. "We really just want to bring opportunities for everyone to connect and the kids to have a good time and have a positive experience, so we're really grateful."

As an added bonus, there were 20 "golden eggs" in the bunch. Those eggs were worth some extra-sweet treats for whoever found them.

Scottberg said New Life Church plans to host another egg drop next Easter. Saturday was the event's third year, though the airplane was unable to fly last year due to heavy fog.