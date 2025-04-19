Grafton police rescue ducklings from sewer: video
GRAFTON, Wis. - Grafton police officers rescued a dozen ducklings that fell through a sewer grate on Friday, April 18.
What they're saying:
The ducklings were found behind the Pick 'n Save on Falls Road, just east of Wisconsin Avenue. Twelve of the 13 ducklings were rescued with help from two officers, while the 13th found its own way out.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The Ozaukee Central Fire Department helped get the ducklings out, too.
Featured
The Source: Information in this report is from the Grafton Police Department.