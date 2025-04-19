The Brief Grafton police officers rescued ducklings that fell through a sewer grate. It happened behind the Pick 'n Save on Falls Road. Officers rescued 12 ducklings while a 13th duckling found its own way out.



Grafton police officers rescued a dozen ducklings that fell through a sewer grate on Friday, April 18.

The ducklings were found behind the Pick 'n Save on Falls Road, just east of Wisconsin Avenue. Twelve of the 13 ducklings were rescued with help from two officers, while the 13th found its own way out.

The Ozaukee Central Fire Department helped get the ducklings out, too.

