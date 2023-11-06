Grafton centenarian shares crochet talent with family, others

It is a feat less than 0.1% of people reach. But a Grafton woman is hours away from being among that special club – turning 100 years old on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

"What a gift she’s passed down," said Barbara Traugott, Mildred Schumacher's daughter.

It is a common thread tying together generations.

"Keep busy," Mildred said.

Mildred Schumacher

"I grew up seeing that and I was like, I want to try to do that," said Sophia Vierk, Mildred's great-granddaughter.

Now preparing for Mildred's 100th birthday.

"It’s stunning," Mildred said.

Mildred Schumacher taught her craft until she was 95 – also handing down those skills to her family.

"Well, she’s a good teacher," Barbara said.

Just like her mother, Mildred got hooked on crocheting.

"I’ve been crocheting all my life it seemed like," Mildred said.

You will find that same pattern with her daughter Barbara, granddaughter Anne, and great-granddaughter Sophia – who even started a popular crochet club at Nicolet High School in Glendale.

"I think I crochet probably like every day," Sophia said.

Sophia Vierk

"This is my teddy bear I made," Mildred said.

"When COVID came along she insisted they all needed a mask," Barbara said.

It is not easy to let go of the creations.

"This one’s mine, I brought it. I told her I have to have it back. We don’t give these away," Barbara said.

Mildred and Barbara

"I won’t give it away – don’t worry," Mildred said.

In the end, it is all about giving.

"She’s given us the gift of busy hands and creativity and the pleasure of making something beautiful to give to somebody else," Barbara said.

Between bears and blankets, the family estimates they’ve donated certainly more than 1,000 crocheted items to Horizon hospice patients.

"We’re doing good things for people and helping people who are having a hard time, and it makes us feel good," Barbara said.

Barbara recalls hearing from a woman visiting a young friend at the hospice ward – who noticed one of her family's crocheted blankets.

"She said it made you feel warm inside," Barbara said.

From offering that warmth to people near the end of their lives – to passing the hook to those just getting started – beauty is found in what ties us together.

"I think it’s really nice it passed on through the generations and I hope it continues and continues for a long time," Sophia said.

Mildred's family held a big 100th birthday party for her last Saturday.