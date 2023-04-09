Grace Lutheran Church Easter Sunday services

Grace Lutheran Church is inviting everyone over for Easter worship services on Sunday, April 9.

"Jesus suffered and died for the world. That means that he did it for us," said Pastor Brian Hackmann, outreach pastor at Grace Lutheran Church. "Join us to see the love that Jesus displayed and the victory that he has won for us. Heaven is ours because of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus."

Worship services are scheduled for 6:30 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m. with livestream, and 10:30 a.m. People can view the Easter livestream at https://www.youtube.com/@gracedowntownorg.