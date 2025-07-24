Evers says he won't seek third term; local, state leaders react to decision

article

The Brief Governor Evers has announced he will not seek a third term in 2026. Reaction to the news is pouring in from around Wisconsin. Read reaction from around the state.



Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday, July 24 that he will not seek a third term in 2026.

Reaction from around the state

What they're saying:

Reaction to the news that Gov. Tony Evers will not seek a third term in 2026 is pouring in from around Wisconsin.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin

"Wisconsin is lucky to have had Tony Evers leading our state. He has always put Wisconsin – and Wisconsin’s children – first, and we will continue to see those benefits for generations to come. The Governor’s commitment to every kid's education, our teachers, and public schools will undoubtedly shape our future for the better and be a cornerstone of his legacy. His steady hand led us through a once-in-a-generation pandemic, and Wisconsin came out the other side with a strong economy, record low unemployment, and a strong sense of community that bonds us all.

"Tony embodies the best of the Wisconsin way – he knows what is right and is willing to fight for it, but is level-headed, Midwestern nice, and always willing to bridge divides if it's right for our state. The Governor faced tough headwinds to progress, but it never stopped him. I am grateful to call Tony a friend and am ‘jazzed as hell’ to see what comes next for him and Kathy. Thank you for all you have done for Wisconsin, Tony."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

"Governor Tony Evers has served the people of Wisconsin with dignity, integrity, and compassion. During his 50 years as a teacher, superintendent, and public servant, Governor Evers has worked tirelessly to foster brighter futures for our kids, create prosperity for working families, and deliver investments that are moving our community forward.

"When I took office, Milwaukee County found itself in the middle of a global pandemic. Our community worked every day to navigate that challenging time, support our most vulnerable, and keep people healthy and safe. During this tumultuous moment, Governor Evers worked alongside my administration, leading with strength, compassion, and a commitment to doing what was right for Milwaukee County. As the nation began to heal, we worked with Governor Evers and his administration to not only recover, but build back better than ever through investments in affordable housing, health services, childcare, economic development, public safety, and more. I’m especially grateful for Governor Evers’ partnership in passing Wisconsin Act 12 and securing new revenues and resources for Milwaukee County, putting us on a path to long-term fiscal stability for generations to come. Simply put, Milwaukee County is stronger, healthier, and better off because of the leadership and partnership of Governor Evers.

"I want to thank Governor Evers, First Lady Kathy Evers, and their family and loved ones for their service and dedication to Wisconsin. I also want to thank the Governor’s cabinet and staff for their years of collaboration with our team. Our state’s motto is one word – Forward – and I believe there are bright days ahead in Wisconsin’s future. Let’s recommit to the important work that Governor Evers has started, so we can move forward together."

State Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee)

"Governor Evers never lost sight of who he was fighting for. Nowhere is that more clear than in the City of Milwaukee. After years of disinvestment, he stood up for our communities and gave us the tools to build a better future. He pushed back when Republicans brought us to the edge of fiscal collapse, directed pandemic recovery funds to our businesses and nonprofits, and recognized Milwaukee’s role as the state’s economic engine."

"His leadership in Milwaukee reflected the same values he brought to his stand against extremism. When the gerrymandered majority passed legislation that would have taken Wisconsin backward, he used his veto pen to protect public education, reproductive freedom, and voting access. At every turn, he used his office to prevent lasting harm to the state."

Josh Schoemann, Republican candidate for governor

Bill Berrien, Republican candidate for governor

"Tony Evers is too scared to run on the Madison Democrats’ record of failure. I’m going to spend the next 15 months making sure whoever the Madison liberals pick from their bench of radical career politicians learns the same lesson."

WisDems Chair Devin Remiker

"Governor Tony Evers is one of the most successful governors in our history because he has always done the right thing for the people of Wisconsin. Whether it’s investing in our kids and strengthening public education, defending our fundamental rights and freedoms, or fixing the damn roads, his steady leadership has been instrumental in transforming our state and moving us forward. Even in the face of Republican obstruction and unprecedented challenges, he has never stopped fighting for what we believe in – and we know he will stay in this fight with us. We wish the governor, first lady, and their entire family all the best.



"Governor Evers shut the door on the Scott Walker era forever, stopping the Wisconsin GOP’s war against workers' rights and working families. And ever since he started this next chapter for Wisconsin, Gov. Evers has invested in a vision that would help elect Wisconsinites to office who actually looked out for their communities. That’s why he has been an important partner for us and a key reason why our party is stronger, more organized, and ready for the important fights ahead. While Republican candidates rush to embrace the most extreme elements of their party and face another divisive and bitter primary battle, we will be prepared to hold them accountable and ensure Wisconsin elects a Democratic governor in 2026."

Democratic Governors Association Chair Governor Laura Kelly

"Governor Tony Evers’ leadership has been transformative for Wisconsin. His strong bipartisan record is grounded in the issues that matter most to Wisconsinites, and he has delivered on his promise to make their lives better. At every turn, Governor Evers has shown what is possible when you bring people together to do the right thing for your state. He successfully passed fair electoral maps after years of extreme partisan gerrymandering, challenged Wisconsin’s pre-Civil War abortion ban, funded public schools for the next four hundred years with a stroke of his pen, and cut taxes by over $1.4 billion.



"No matter who emerges from the Republican primary, one thing is certain: they will be too extreme for Wisconsin, in stark contrast with the strong, results-focused leadership in the governor’s office that Wisconsinites have enjoyed over the last six years. The DGA looks forward to protecting Governor Evers’ historic legacy and keeping this office in Democratic hands."

WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming

"Tony Evers saw the writing on the wall: Wisconsinites are fed up with far-left policies. While Wisconsin Democrats continue to lose the approval of voters, Republicans are already working on winning up and down the ballot."

314 Action

Governor Tony Evers isn’t your typical elected official—as a former high school science teacher and principal, he jumped into politics because he believed Wisconsin students and kids deserved better.

"Since taking on—and defeating—the face of the Tea Party in 2018, Governor Evers has consistently delivered for Wisconsinites across the board. While in office, he secured the largest increase in public school funding for any governor in the history of the state; blocked Republicans’ efforts to suppress votes and invoke a Civil War era abortion ban; and increased transparency and accountability in drug pricing. Governor Evers has always led with science and common sense, proving that when STEM leaders are in office, a better future is possible.

"We’re proud to have stood with Governor Evers every step of the way. His leadership and dedication should be the standard for leaders across the nation. We thank him for his service to Wisconsin and wish him the best in his retirement at the end of his term."

Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-7th Congressional District)

"I thank Governor Evers for his years of service and wish him well as he announces his retirement. However, he leaves behind a legacy of decline—under the ‘education governor,’ student achievement has fallen behind Mississippi, Wisconsin faces a structural deficit, and energy costs now rank second highest in the Midwest. Wisconsinites deserve better. It’s time we change course before we end up like Minnesota and Illinois."

Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski

"Governor Tony Evers has been a steady hand and a true public servant for Wisconsin. Whether it was fighting for our kids, protecting our rights, fixing the damn roads, or making life more affordable, his leadership has made a real difference in the lives of Wisconsinites."

"He has governed with compassion and common sense—even in the face of relentless political opposition. And through it all, he hasn’t lost sight of what matters most: doing the right thing for the people of this state."

"I want to thank Governor Evers for his leadership, along with First Lady Kathy and the entire Evers family, for their unwavering dedication and service to Wisconsin."

Republican Governors Association

"For eight years Tony Evers has let the worst elements of the Democrat Party run roughshod over state government, and now the same out-of-touch liberals who want to call mothers 'inseminated persons' will line up to replace him," said Republican Governors Association Communications Director Courtney Alexander. "While Governor Evers failed Wisconsin families by offering nothing more than folksy euphemisms to deal with problems facing the state, that pales in comparison to the Democrat hopefuls lining up to replace him who will not shy away from their intentions to take the state backward. Wisconsin is ready for a return to common sense leadership and real solutions that have been lacking under the tenure of Gov. Evers and not a single Democrat in Wisconsin can credibly offer either."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

Wisconsin owes a profound debt of gratitude to Governor Evers—one of the kindest, most decent, and most public-spirited people I've ever met, in or out of politics. He makes Wisconsin a better place, every single day, and will leave a legacy that touches all of our lives.

"Kids can always tell whether adults are for real. My kids, and kids across the state, know what I've seen firsthand myself: Tony Evers is on their side. He got into politics for the right reason: to make things better for them. And because of that, he always does the right thing. He shows that kindness and conviction can go hand in hand, that empathy and integrity can be a form of strength, and that lifting people up makes us all grow. In a time of corrosive, cynical politics, Governor Evers—through the example of his life and his actions moment to moment—shows that politics really can be about public service.

"Anyone who defeated Scott Walker would have instantly become a hero for Wisconsin’s working people, its kids, and their families. It has always been gratifying that the person who defeated Walker was a teacher—a profession of everyday heroes that had been targeted by Walker most of all. As Wisconsin’s democracy was going over a cliff, he grabbed the wheel and steered us away from the brink.

"But, year after year, Governor Evers has soared far beyond simply ending a dark time in our state’s governance. He has overseen the rebuilding of democracy in our state just as surely as he has fixed the roads, restored critical funding for our schools, protected reproductive freedom, cut taxes for the middle class, and refocused our priorities away from political games and towards delivering for regular families, no matter who they voted for—or whether they vote at all.

"If you're a Wisconsinite, Governor Evers cares about you, and he's worked to ensure that our state’s government reflects that.

"Wisconsin is the crucible of American politics, with a constant string of nailbiter elections. Governor Evers’s leadership of our state party has been transformative. As the party chair, I saw firsthand how Governor Evers worked to ensure that our party could show up for Democrats and public servants at every level of the ballot, setting a national standard for what a strong party led by a great governor could accomplish. Candidates endorsed by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin have won 15 of the last 19 statewide contests, from his victory in 2018 through this spring’s Supreme Court election. At a personal level, I continue to learn so much from his example and his leadership, and I’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity to support and partner with him.

"Governor Evers’s legacy will be a better, more decent Wisconsin with a thriving democracy and a bright future. I'm profoundly grateful to him for his service, his character, and his steadfast commitment to building a politics that puts kids first.

"Thank you, Governor Evers. We’re all lucky that you chose to lead—and that you’ve led us so well."

"Today, Governor Tony Evers announced that he would not run for re-election. While I had hoped for a third Evers term, I know that the Governor did not come to this decision lightly, and is doing the right thing for himself and his family.

State Rep. Tip McGuire (D-Kenosha)

"Seven years ago, our state finally ended a long, dark time in the Governor’s office, where attacks on workers and education were commonplace, and the Governor cared more about primary voters in Iowa than the Wisconsinites he was meant to serve.

"Governor Evers was the antidote to the Walker years that our state so desperately needed. Throughout his time in the East Wing, Gov. Evers has been our Education Governor, always putting kids and our state’s future first. I am extremely grateful to Gov. Evers for his service to our state and the hard work of his administration to do the will of the people over all else.

"There is still important work to be done for the rest of his term, and I know Gov. Evers will not take his foot off the gas. I look forward to working with the Evers administration to continue fighting for what’s best for the people of the state of Wisconsin."

State Sen. Senator Dora Drake (D-Milwaukee)

"After nearly a decade of far-right Republican rule in our state, since 2019 Governor Evers has fought to restore decency and trust within our state. Unlike other political leaders, he chose to put the people of Wisconsin over political convenience. He was a staunch leader during the COVID-19 pandemic, securing our state’s bounce back, setting record investments in education, small businesses, child care, workforce development, and fixing our roads. No matter the policy item, Governor Evers also sought to increase economic opportunity and mobility for Black and Brown Wisconsinites, including being the most consistent Governor meeting the goals of the state’s Supplier Diversity Program set by the legislature in 1983.

"He did all of this despite opposition from legislative Republicans every step of the way, identifying opportunities for bi-partisanship and accountability. No matter if you agreed or disagreed with him, we always knew he was trying to do the right thing. In a nation filled with political divisiveness, Governor Evers was always a guiding light for hope and a greater Wisconsin. Thank you, Governor, for your service to our state and unwavering commitment to better the lives of all Wisconsinites."