Government shutdown causes financial stress for Wisconsin federal workers

The Brief The two-week government shutdown is causing financial stress and "uncertainty" for federal workers in Wisconsin, many of whom are not being paid. The Milwaukee Area Labor Council is organizing a food drive to help support unpaid federal employees. Federal assistance programs like FoodShare, WIC, and HACM have funding through October/November, but future funding and communication remain uncertain.



The shutdown stalemate in Washington, D.C. has hit two weeks with no end in sight. What does that mean for you?

Government shutdown reaches 14 days

What we know:

Federal money touches so much of everyone's lives. First, it starts with a paycheck, and then goes back to your roads, schools and houses. Each day, the shutdown goes on brings new questions.

Mary Oppliger is one of nearly 18,000 federal civilian workers in Wisconsin. She is furloughed, meaning she cannot work.

What they're saying:

"A lot of uncertainty. We are still waiting to find out what's going to happen. How long is this going to be? And no one knows, but it's a lot of uncertainty for everyone in our group," Oppliger said.

Others, like TSA officers, are on duty. But neither are getting paid.

"Last night, I didn’t get much sleep. I was up till about 3 o’clock in the morning. Sleep is the first thing that goes when I start worrying about things," Oppliger said.

Help for some

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has learned the Milwaukee Area Labor Council will step in to help. It is an umbrella organization for local private and public sector unions. They will start a food drive for federal workers.

"Can any of us imagine missing a paycheck? I mean, it's hard, right? You're going to be dipping into your savings," said Pam Fendt, Milwaukee Area Labor Council. "It's a very stressful time for people, and just if we can give a little comfort and a little bit of assistance that helps take an evening meal off of their to do list, we'd love to help our fellow union members that way."

Federal law from 2019 says federal workers, both furloughed and those working, will get backpay.

Housing Authority of Milwaukee

What we know:

What about those getting federal help? The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) serves 10,000 households. Agency officials say their federal funding is there and runs through the end of November.

For now, a HACM spokesperson said they cannot get in touch with their federal partners if they have questions.

Other programs impacted

What we know:

FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of the federal food stamps program, helps roughly 700,000 state residences.

Ninety-thousand Wisconsinites get help through another program called WIC – Women, Infants and Children.

State officials say both are fully funded through October. So there are no worries about using your Quest card this month.

President Trump's administration said it will fund WIC through tariffs, but questions still linger.