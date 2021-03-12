Gov. Evers tours Kenosha County Community COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, March 12 toured the Kenosha County Community COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Evers described the Kenosha clinic as a "well-oiled machine."

When you walk into the clinic, there are stations with clear directions on where to go if you are getting your first or second dose of the vaccine. Gov. Evers told reporters Wisconsin will be ready for the surge of residents that will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in May.

"It is corny but it is a relief any way you slice it, there are a lot of smiles that I saw in the back there with people getting those shots," said Gov. Tony Evers.

The facility will be able to accommodate vaccinations of up to 2,700 people per day, pending the available supply of the vaccine, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Freiheit said Kenosha County Public Health remains committed to working directly and engaging with other providers to bring Kenosha County to its herd immunity goal of 75% of residents -- 127,500 people -- vaccinated against COVID-19.

Advertisement

More information, including vaccine appointment registration, is available online. For those who do not have internet access, a vaccination call center is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-605-6799.