Gov. Evers to kick off series of Badger Bounceback live sessions

Tony Evers
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers will on Thursday, March 18 kick off his first week of virtual Badger Bounceback Live Sessions with a virtual discussion on economic recovery and opportunity in the state of Wisconsin.

The listening session will cover topics such as investing in and supporting small businesses, kickstarting innovation and startups, ensuring tax fairness and providing tax relief for Wisconsin’s working families and investing in the state’s agricultural economy and rural prosperity. 

The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Economic Recovery & Opportunity will occur on Thurs., March 18 at  6 p.m. Wisconsinites are invited to register to attend here

The live session will also be live-streamed and available to watch any time on the governor’s YouTube channel

