Gov. Evers sets spring election to fill Scott Fitzgerald's seat

By AP author
Published 
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, Governor Tony Evers

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has scheduled a special election this spring to fill outgoing Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's seat.

Evers issued an executive order Tuesday scheduling the election for April 6 in southeastern Wisconsin's 13th Senate District. The election will coincide with the state's spring election.

A primary for Fitzgerald's seat will be held Feb. 6 if necessary. Candidates can begin circulating nomination papers Tuesday. They must file them with state election officials by 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Fitzgerald, a Juneau Republican, won an open seat in Congress in November's elections.

Evers last week scheduled a special election for April 6 to fill Republican Rep. John Nygren's seat. Nygren, co-chairman of the Legislature's powerful finance committee, abruptly resigned on Dec. 1 to pursue unspecified opportunities in the private sector.

