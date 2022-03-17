Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow

article

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Friday, March 18 in honor of former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow, who passed away on March 8 at the age of 87.



"Kathy and I are very saddened to hear of the passing of former Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow, whose distinguished career and service to the people of Wisconsin will go down in our state’s history books," said Gov. Evers in a statement released at the time of former Lt. Gov. Farrow’s passing. "Former Lieutenant Governor Farrow and I served on the Board of Regents together, and I was always grateful for her perspective and her kindness. We offer our deepest sympathies and respects to her husband, John, County Executive Farrow, all the members of the Farrow family, as well as the many friends, neighbors, and colleagues who knew and loved her. We are thinking of them and wish them peace in mourning her loss."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



Services for former Lt. Gov. Farrow will be held on Fri., March 18, 2022, in Hartland.