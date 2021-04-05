Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Evers declares state of emergency due to wildfire risk in WI

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Wildfires
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #110 on Monday, April 5 declaring a State of Emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout our state.

The DNR has requested wildfire suppression support from the Wisconsin National Guard due to elevated fire danger across the state. The benefit of the Executive Order will support challenges associated with ongoing statewide wildfire danger and widespread need to enhance suppression capability and protect Wisconsinites.

A news release from the governor's office indicates there have already been more than 320 wildfires reported in Wisconsin so far this year -- burning over 1,400 acres. Fire officials anticipate a slightly longer than average fire season due to early snow melting around the state.

The executive order from the governor will assist the state in rapidly mobilizing the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to the areas of the state in most need of aerial fire suppression resources during the critical spring fire season; this critical period in Wisconsin generally lasts through the month of May.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The executive order will also direct all state agencies of the state of Wisconsin to assist as appropriate in wildfire prevention, response and recovery efforts. 

Brewers, city officials team up to #CrushCOVIDMilwaukee
slideshow

Brewers, city officials team up to #CrushCOVIDMilwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers and City of Milwaukee officials announced on Monday, April 5 they are teaming up to crush the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPD seeks suspect in hit-and-run crash 45th and North; woman injured
slideshow

MPD seeks suspect in hit-and-run crash 45th and North; woman injured

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened at 45th and North Avenue on Sunday evening, April 4. 

MPD: 28-year-old man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash
slideshow

MPD: 28-year-old man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in the city on Sunday, April 4. 

Beer Garden schedule announced

The Milwaukee County Parks Traveling Beer Garden schedule was announced Monday, April 5.