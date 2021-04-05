Gov. Evers declares state of emergency due to wildfire risk in WI

article

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #110 on Monday, April 5 declaring a State of Emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout our state.

The DNR has requested wildfire suppression support from the Wisconsin National Guard due to elevated fire danger across the state. The benefit of the Executive Order will support challenges associated with ongoing statewide wildfire danger and widespread need to enhance suppression capability and protect Wisconsinites.

A news release from the governor's office indicates there have already been more than 320 wildfires reported in Wisconsin so far this year -- burning over 1,400 acres. Fire officials anticipate a slightly longer than average fire season due to early snow melting around the state.

The executive order from the governor will assist the state in rapidly mobilizing the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to the areas of the state in most need of aerial fire suppression resources during the critical spring fire season; this critical period in Wisconsin generally lasts through the month of May.

The executive order will also direct all state agencies of the state of Wisconsin to assist as appropriate in wildfire prevention, response and recovery efforts.