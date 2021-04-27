Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Evers calls special election to fill vacant Assembly seat

By AP Author
Published 
Politics
Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has called a special election to fill a vacant Assembly seat representing a swath of southeastern Wisconsin.

The governor issued an executive order Tuesday, April 27 scheduling the election in the 37th Assembly District for July 13. A primary will be held on June 15 if necessary.

The 37th Assembly District includes portions of Watertown, Waterloo and Columbus.

The seat came open after incumbent Republican John Jagler was elected to the Senate this month to fill former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat. Fitzgerald left to join Congress.

Nomination papers for candidates may begin Tuesday and must be filed by 5 p.m. on May 18.

