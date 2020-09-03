GOP criticizes Biden in WI 14 days after virtual Milwaukee DNC ended

Wisconsin Republicans criticized Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for visiting Wisconsin on the heels of President Donald Trump's visit.

The chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin and former Governor Scott Walker were critical of Biden for choosing to come to Wisconsin now after accepting the presidential nomination in Delaware instead of Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention. It was Biden's first trip to the Badger State since his campaign launch.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Kenosha, President Donald Trump in Kenosha

"He couldn’t even be here when the convention was going on," said Walker.

Biden was physically absent from the DNC in Milwaukee and instead accepted the nomination for president on Aug. 20 in the state of Delaware. His campaign said the decision was due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Hitt

"What about the science has changed over the last two weeks?” said Andrew Hitt, Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman.

Hitt the visit a political ploy.

"Joe Biden doesn’t care about Wisconsin," said Hitt. "If he did, he would have made his case to voters during the Milwaukee convention.”

President Trump was in Kenosha Tuesday, Sept. 1, two days before Biden. Walker praised the president's trip.

"Thankfully, President Donald Trump came to Kenosha, and he gave Kenosha gave the assistance they needed," said Walker.

President Trump’s administration has pledged $5 million in federal aid to help the city rebuild from the recent unrest sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.

He’s also pledging over $40 million to the state of Wisconsin for public safety efforts.

Joe Biden speaks at church in Kenosha

"What is Joe Biden bringing today?" said Hitt. "What is he bringing to the table?"

A distinction between both trips is Biden met with the Blake family -- something the president did not do because the Blake family wanted their lawyer present.

The president’s supporters said he made the right call.

President Donald Trump visits Kenosha

"The president said, 'I am trying to reach out and they want attorneys involved. That doesn’t seem appropriate,'" said Hitt.

Both men also criticized Governor Tony Evers for asking the president not to come to Kenosha.

When asked his thoughts on Biden's visit to Kenosha, Evers told reporters he would prefer no visitors to the state -- whether that be the democratic nominee or the president of the United States.

President Trump campaign statement on Biden's visit to Kenosha:

“Joe Biden made a political trip to Kenosha today – his first visit to Wisconsin – after months of saying he could not travel because of the science of coronavirus. What changed was political science, as he knows he is in serious decline in the polls. To top it off, people participating in his church meeting in Kenosha were handed scripts to read from during the public comment period, proving again that Biden’s handlers don’t trust him in uncontrolled situations. Nevertheless, Americans didn’t hear any denunciation of Antifa or any other left-wing agitators who have rioted in American cities from coast to coast. He said nothing about Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ acceptance of federal assistance from President Trump to quell the riots and did not explain that he opposed calling in the National Guard to protect Americans from violent left-wing rioters. Joe Biden made this above-ground excursion from his basement for purely political reasons and it shows.”