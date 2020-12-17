Goodwill receives largest donation ever from MacKenzie Scott

Goodwill Industries was among the recipients of a multi-billion dollar holiday donation.

Giving back in a grand way, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, recently donated more than $4 billion to charities across the U.S.

$15 million of that went to Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metro Chicago.

Goodwill said the surprise donation will help more than 10 million Americans who are unemployed during an unprecedented year.

MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, made a multi-million dollar donation to Goodwill Industries. (Photo of Scott by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

"What this is going to do for us is position us to really amplify our mission work, and what is needed so much now based on what's going on in the world around us," said Jackie Hallberg with Goodwill.

Goodwill Industries said it is the largest monetary donation it has ever received.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.