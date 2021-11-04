Goodwill not accepting furniture donations; Habitat fills void

Goodwill recently posted a statement on its website that starting Nov. 1, it would no longer accept donations of furniture or large exercise equipment.

It is a shift in business that Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity said its doors will remain open for.

"Furniture is one of the biggest things that we sell and receive in donations here – is a huge driver for raising funds for our mission," said Jake Brandt with Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity said.

Everyone has had moments when, not wanting to throw furniture away, it is donated to places like Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.

"Anyone can come and drop off donations, and all the proceeds that we raise selling these items to the public go to build safe, affordable, homes right here in our community," Brandy said.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Goodwill was another popular choice.

"Probably a lot of people out there are maybe wondering: ‘What do I do with those sofas, chairs, dining tables?’ – things like that that are gently used, but they don’t know what to do with," said Brandt. "We want to let folks know that (Habitat) ReStore offers an alternative."

Furniture at Habitat for Humanity ReStore

The alternative option helps people, like shopper Luann Kerkman.

"I was looking for something as a workbench in my garage. We looked around and this was perfect," Kerkman said. "For the price even, to have a custom workbench built it was going to cost me $1,200, and for these two pieces it was not even $34."

A spokesperson for Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity said it has always had a good business relationship with Goodwill and hopes the new shift in business allows for the two of them to continue working alongside each other to help improve communities.

Goodwill issued the following statement:

Donations to Goodwill transform lives and communities by creating job and career opportunities for your neighbors. With this change to our donor guidelines on November 1, we are able to expand other product categories that are in higher demand from our customers, and further support the creation of job and career opportunities in the communities we serve. For a complete list of what we will and will not accept visit amazinggoodwill.com/donating/donor-guidelines.