Goo Goo Dolls with Neon Trees concert set for Aug. 6 at BMO Pavilion

Goo Goo Dolls and Neon Trees will perform at the BMO Pavilion on August 6, 2026. The Milwaukee show is part of a larger U.S. tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 12.



Goo Goo Dolls will take to the stage with Neon Trees at the BMO Pavilion on Milwaukee's lakefront on Aug. 6, 2026.

Goo Goo Dolls concert

What we know:

The show in Milwaukee is part of an extensive run of U.S. tour dates.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 12. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Summerfest box office.