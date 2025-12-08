Goo Goo Dolls with Neon Trees concert set for Aug. 6 at BMO Pavilion
MILWAUKEE - Goo Goo Dolls will take to the stage with Neon Trees at the BMO Pavilion on Milwaukee's lakefront on Aug. 6, 2026.
What we know:
The show in Milwaukee is part of an extensive run of U.S. tour dates.
Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 12. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Summerfest box office.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by FPC Live and Summerfest.