Glendale swim instructor sex assault charge dismissed in plea deal

A woman accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child while serving as a Glendale swim instructor reached a plea deal with prosecutors Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Brianne Taylor, 40, was charged in April 2019 with first-degree child sex assault and resisting/obstructing an officer. Court records show she pleaded guilty to the resisting/obstructing charge, and prosecutors dismissed the other charge.

The alleged incident happened in November 2018. A criminal complaint states investigators learned a 4-year-old girl had told her mother that Taylor "tickled her private part under her swimsuit during swim lessons." During a forensic interview, the girl told investigators: "Bri didn't want people to know about the touching."

While reviewing Taylor's background, investigators found a report from Madison police and learned Taylor was accused of touching a student under their swimsuit during lessons. The complaint said investigators also learned Taylor "has lost jobs because of boundary issues with regard to personal space."

Taylor was interviewed, and the complaint said she was asked about her previous employment. According to the complaint, Taylor lied about ever being fired or disciplined for inappropriate touching.