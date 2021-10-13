Glendale pursuit ended in Milwaukee River, 6 arrests

A boy experienced a fishing trip he’ll never forget after witnessing a man trying to escape police by jumping into the Milwaukee River Tuesday, Oct. 12.

A stolen Ford Escape was noticed by officers with the Glendale Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.

"I will be in pursuit of this vehicle, southbound on Green Bay," an officer told dispatch.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

As the speed picked up, pressure mounted to stop the car, so a spike strip was deployed, which missed. The chase continued into a neighborhood for a short time before the fleeing vehicle turned back onto the same stretch of road where he dodged a spike strip minutes earlier. This time, all four tires were popped and the driver began to get desperate.

"He’s going in the wrong way of traffic," the officer said.

Recklessly driving into oncoming traffic, the driver eventually got off the road.

"They’re going to bail by the river," the officer said.

They pulled up along the edge of the Milwaukee River and bailed out.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We just hear these people yelling, ‘Jump! Jump!’ and we saw this dude," said Chase Burgess, witness. "He ran into the water. Right after that, we see this cop just run into the water, chasing after this guy."

Police say a 21-year-old man was taken into custody after crossing the river and a 27-year-old man was arrested in the nearby woods.

Fortunately, nobody was injured.

According to police, four women were in the car with the two men. One faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and the remaining passengers were released without charges.