Glendale police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle, 2 teens arrested

A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday morning, Aug. 18 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle.

According to police, around 7:45 a.m. Glendale officers were dispatched to Lupient Kia, located on Green Bay Avenue, for a report of a possible motor vehicle theft in progress.

Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect vehicle facing northbound on N. Green Bay Avenue near the dealership. The vehicle immediately fled at a high rate of speed, at which time Glendale Police officers pursued.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed, deflating two of the vehicle’s tires. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed near the intersection of N. Green Bay Ave. and W. Capital Dr.

Officers arrested the sole occupant of the vehicle, a 14-year-old boy, at the scene of the crash. A second suspect, a 13-year-old boy, was arrested in the lot at Lupient Kia without incident.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle sustained minor injuries to his face as a result of the crash. He was transported to the hospital, treated, and released. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

It was later determined that the fleeing vehicle was also stolen from a dealership on a previous date.