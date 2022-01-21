Glendale police chase into Milwaukee; suspect arrested near Lake Park

article

Glendale police arrested a 22-year-old man after a pursuit late Thursday night, Jan. 20.

According to police, an officer conducted a traffic stop near Silver Spring Drive and Milwaukee River Parkway shortly before 11 p.m. The SUV in question was driving without its headlights on and without a license plate displayed.

While the SUV stopped at first, it fled as officers spoke to the driver. A pursuit ensued. The SUV hit stop sticks roughly a mile away near the parkway's exit onto Hampton Avenue to the south.

The SUV continued driving, police said, until the driver got out and fled on foot near Lake Park in Milwaukee. The SUV was left in drive, though, and continued to roll into Lake Park. Ultimately, the driver was arrested near Kenwood and Lincoln Memorial Drive.

Police said a stolen gun was found inside the SUV. There were no passengers.

The 22-year-old was on parole for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, according to police. New charges related to the pursuit and stolen weapon are pending review by the district attorney's office.