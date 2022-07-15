Glendale police chase, 4 arrested after running across I-43: video

A Glendale police chase on Wednesday, July 13 ended with four people arrested after they took off on foot across Interstate 43.

Officers tried to stop a car for speeding near Green Bay and Silver Spring – but the driver sped off. Stop sticks were used on southbound I-43 near Hampton Avenue, but when the car stopped in the construction zone occupants took of on foot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The four people, all from Milwaukee, were identified as a 19-year-old man, 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys. All four were arrested shortly after running off, police said, and charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Police said the 18-year-old was the driver.