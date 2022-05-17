Glen Hills Middle School band director retires after 36 years

There was a bittersweet symphony at a Glendale middle school Tuesday night, May 17, as a well-loved band teacher of 36 years conducted a special concert.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

You don’t forget a good song, much like a good teacher.

"He was really nice," said Sienna Clarke, eighth-grade clarinet player. "He like, pushed me."

"I really like Mr. McCarthy," said Isaac Lippow, sixth-grade saxophone player. "He really inspired me to keep doing this because at first, I didn’t want to do band."

On top of inspiration, Lippow said Glen Hills Middle School Band Director Tim McCarthy gave him his new saxophone.

"I was really happy," said Lippow.

It’s not just music knowledge or even instruments students take with them beyond band class.

"I’m taking away to always try your best and always put your best foot forward," said Annele Kaugars, seventh-grade clarinet player.

"It’s been a great 36 years," said McCarthy.

McCarthy said there have been plenty of highs over those years, and music is key to managing the lows.

"We have a lot of students that struggle, and the COVID situation made things emotionally really tough on them," said McCarthy. "Music seems to bring them back. It grounds them."

On Tuesday night, the word "bittersweet" took center stage.

"Boy, lots of emotions," said McCarthy.

McCarthy called it a major celebration at Glen Hills, with concerts returning during the pandemic. It was also his last.

Retiring after 36 years, McCarthy isn’t just proud of his students who have gone on to become professional players.

"Many of our graduates who leave our music program, they don’t become band directors or professional musicians, but they leave I think really as better people," he said.

McCarthy is leaving on a high note, knowing his lessons reverberate long after the songs are over.

"He really did like, make all of us better," said Clarke.

"He gave me a passion in life that I didn’t really have before until I found this, and I’m really glad I had him as a teacher," said Lippow.

The school is asking current and former students to share their memories with Mr. McCarthy for a keepsake book at this link.

Advertisement

In retirement, Mr. McCarthy plans to move to Ripon with his wife.