Glendale drive-thru only Chick-fil-A opens Oct. 14

Chick-fil-A Glendale will officially open for business on Friday, Oct. 14!

Chick-fil-A Glendale will be open for drive-thru only from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A Glendale can receive their food by placing orders through Chick-fil-A’s "face-to-face" ordering with team members or on the Chick-fil-A App.

The restaurant is bringing approximately 120 full- and part-time jobs to the community.

Chick-fil-A has partnered with Feeding America to make a $25,000 donation to a local food bank in honor of this new restaurant opening to aid in the fight against hunger.

Chick-fil-A Glendale is offering two seasonal fall items, the Autumn Spice Milkshake (the first new milkshake flavor available chainwide in four years) and the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich. These items are available nationwide through November 12, while supplies last.