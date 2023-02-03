Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3

Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3.

Police said a "minor accident" in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun.

The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct while armed, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Road rage incident at Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru

A 28-year-old woman is being charged with disorderly conduct and hit-and-run of an occupied vehicle. A 50-year-old Milwaukee woman is being charged with possession of marijuana.