Glenbeulah Post Office ZIP Code day celebrated on May 30, 2023

article

The post office in the Sheboygan County Village of Glenbeulah is offering a pictorial postmark to celebrate its ZIP Code.

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023 (or 5-30-23), the date coincides with the Glenbeulah ZIP Code of 53023.

Pictorial cancellation was offered to the open public at the Glenbeulah Post Office window during our regular business hours Monday. The Glenbeulah Post Office is located at 246 W. Main Street.

A news release says the U.S. Post Office first delivered mail in Glenbeulah in the year 1860.

Can't get to the post office Monday?

If you cannot make it to the post office on Monday, you can obtain the postmark with a mail order request. Pictorial postmarks are available only for the date indicated (May 30, 2023), and requests must be postmarked no later than 30 days following the requested pictorial postmark date. All requests must include a stamped envelope or postcard bearing at least the minimum First-Class Mail postage. Items submitted for postmark may not include postage issued after the date of the requested postmark. Such items will be returned unserviced.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Customers wishing to obtain a postmark must affix stamps to any envelope or postcard of their choice, address the envelope or postcard to themselves or others, insert a card of postcard thickness in envelopes for sturdiness, and tuck in the flap. Place the envelope or postcard in a larger envelope and address it to: Pictorial Postmarks, followed by the Name of the Post Office, Address, City, State, ZIP+4® Code, as listed next to the postmark.

Customers can also send stamped envelopes and postcards without addresses for postmark, as long as they supply a larger envelope with adequate postage and their return address. After applying the pictorial postmark, the Postal Service returns the items (with or without addresses) under addressed protective cover.