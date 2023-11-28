Giving Tuesday: Wisconsin BBB warns of charity-related scams spike

The holiday season is a time of giving, but it's also when scammers try to take advantage of the charitable spirit.

Although scams happen year-round, the Better Business Bureau said charity-related schemes often spike during this season. A few simple steps now can save you a big headache later.

"Thanksgiving, the holidays, Christmas, end-of-the-year tax preparations," said Jim Temmer, BBB of Wisconsin president and CEO. "This is usually the big time for giving."

Temmer said the BBB does not want to discourage people from giving. Instead, he said it's about knowing how to spot potential fraud.

"Unfortunately, the scammers know that people like to give during the holidays," he said. "When you are looking online, make sure if you know the exact name of the charity, you’re typing it in exactly."

Temmer said you're better off independently looking up the organization online and donating directly on its website. If you're not sure, he said you can always double check using the BBB's give.org to find details about an organization.

"If it makes you feel good, and you think it’s going to the right place, fantastic," he said.

Still, Temmer said it's always better to be skeptical than sorry.

"Charity scams are one of those real bad ones, because it affects two parties," he said. "Don’t let anyone force you into a decision that you are going to regret."

Another step consumers can take is to request a charity's 501(c)(3) number before donating.