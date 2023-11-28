Giving Tuesday, 70+ businesses featured at Brookfield event

Checking out Ay Chihuahua!
Ay Chihuahua! Is a pop-up espresso bar with Mexican-style coffee for corporate events, weddings, funerals, backyard parties and meet-ups.
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Since 1987, WWBIC has supported entrepreneurs that are looking for resources and expert advice to help launch & grow their businesses. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield at an annual event where more than 70 local businesses will be featured this Giving Tuesday.
Owner of Blossom Candle Co. speaks with FOX6
Dozens of business owners featured
