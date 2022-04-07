Give blood during National Minority Health Month

article

April is National Minority Health Month. The American Red Cross is reminding blood and platelet donors it’s critically important to maintain a stable blood supply this spring to support those with chronic illnesses and other blood needs in the U.S.

Blood transfusions remain one of the most critical treatments for patients like those living with sickle cell disease – the majority of whom are of African and Latin descent – and beta thalassemia major, which disproportionately affects those of Asian descent. Additionally, women who are Black are more likely than women who are white to experience severe postpartum hemorrhage, often requiring blood transfusion.

To help ensure all patients have access to the blood products they count on, donors are urged to make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, those who come to give through April 18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give April 19-May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will be automatically entered to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, all courtesy of our partners at Suburban Propane. (Terms apply, see rcblood.org/camper.)

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, April 7-30:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

4/18/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

4/19/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

4/26/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

Horicon

4/27/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St

Hustisford

4/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Mayville

4/20/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville High School, N. 500 Clark St

Watertown

5/2/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

4/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary's Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K

5/4/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

Oakfield

5/6/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

4/19/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

4/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Jefferson

5/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

Johnson Creek

4/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

4/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

4/28/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr

Waterloo

4/13/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe

Watertown

4/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

4/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

4/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

5/3/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

4/7/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St

4/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Great Lakes Church Kenosha, 7600 75th St Suite #220

4/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Daybreak Church, 5631 6th ave

4/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Greendale

4/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St.

4/28/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

4/8/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., MacDowell Montessori School, 6415 W Mt Vernon Ave.

4/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

4/20/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

4/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.

4/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

4/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W Wisconsin Ave

5/6/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

_______________

Racine

Racine

4/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St

Sturtevant

5/5/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave

Waterford

4/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

4/12/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Plymouth

5/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

Sheboygan

4/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/15/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/6/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

4/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Sharon

5/3/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

4/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

West Bend

4/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

5/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Univ of WI Washington County, 400 University Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

4/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Karate America, 2205 North Calhoun #7

4/19/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Milwaukee Improv Showroom, 20110 Lower Union Street

5/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

Hartland

4/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Arrowhead High School, 800 North Ave

4/27/2022: 2:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Swallow School, W299 N5614 County Road E

5/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

Menomonee Falls

5/4/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

4/18/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

4/18/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

4/13/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd

4/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

5/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave

North Prairie

4/18/2022: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

4/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

5/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stone Bank Elementary School, N68 W33866 County Rd K

Pewaukee

4/7/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

4/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/5/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

Sussex

4/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., The Prestwick Group, W248 N5499 Executive Dr