Girl Scout cookie booths to be set up throughout SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - Need to satisfy your sweet tooth? Girl Scout cookie booths will be set up throughout communities in southeast Wisconsin starting this coming weekend.
The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast have made it easy for you to find cookies and a cookie booth near you. Check out the Cookie Locator on their Girl Scouts website.
This year, Girl Scouts will be offering nine core varieties: Adventurefuls, Toast-Yay!, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Trefoils, Caramel Chocolate Chip (GF), and Lemonades.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Cookies are $5/box (the Gluten-Free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies are $6/box).
All proceeds stay invested in the local community to power council programming, events, and properties. Troop proceeds help fund adventures, summer camp, travel, and community service projects.