Girl scout sells cookies at Amazon for her birthday

At the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Kenosha, one girl's entrepreneurial dreams were just kicking off Thursday.

There aren't many 10-year-olds who would choose Amazon as a birthday celebration destination, but Giallana Tarello did.

Tarello had a goal to sell 1,300 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this year, and she figured the hard-working Amazon employees would be the perfect customers.

"I thought, you know, if they sell boxes to us every single day then maybe I can sell Girl Scout cookies to them," Tarello said.

In support of her efforts, Amazon bought 500 boxes of cookies – getting Tarello closer to her goal.

"Women leadership is something we’re focused on as a company and as a site, and to develop those leadership skills within women," said Amazon's Tracy Bagen. "It's great to see at 10 years old that Gia already has that."

"As a mom, I just feel happy that she's driven and she's going for it," Giallana's mom Eryn Tarello said.

As Giallana embarks on a new decade of life, she hopes she inspires her peers to dream big: "Never give up."

After Amazon's cookie purchase, the 10-year-old said her new goal is to sell 2,000 boxed.

