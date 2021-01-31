GiGi’s Playhouse offers virtual programs for those with special needs

While the doors to some area physical therapy providers for those with special needs remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the virtual world has opened up to fill the urgent void. Kids and young adults are benefiting from programs focusing on things like speech and motor skills.

Each week, the GiGi's Kitchen program helps break up the isolation many are feeling during the coronavirus pandemic. Participants get a recipe and an at-home virtual chef guides them through while providing much more than instructions.

"Teaching them nutritional skills, kitchen skills and actual life skills," said Susanne Pelikan, president of the Board of Managers for GiGi's Playhouse.

It's just one of the programs that has gone virtual. GiGi's Playhouse still provides both social and therapeutic support.

"The programs allow for the participants to engage with their friends, develop their speech and their socialization with friends," said Pelikan.

The Down Syndrome Achievement Center also helps supplement learning.

"There is really no replacement for it," Sarah Koehn said.

The center is filling a huge gap for Koehn's daughter, Daphne.

"We immediately signed up for literacy, so math and literacy," said Koehn. "One-on-one tutoring at GiGi's is a powerhouse program. There is really nothing like it. All of the curriculum is specially designed for individuals with Down syndrome. Not even at my daughter's school could I get that level of customization."

Pelikan noted it's largely done through volunteers, helping the students thrive and gain the confidence they need.

"Matching up students to meet their goal," she said.

"She has learned all of these incredible self-help skills," Koehn said.

As things start to open back up, GiGi's Playhouse will offer hybrid programming so that participants can join the programs either live at the playhouse or virtually from home free of charge.

For more details on how to sign up or volunteer, visit their website.