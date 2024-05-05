GiGi’s Playhouse Milwaukee hosts 2024 Dash for Down Syndrome

GiGi's Playhouse 2024 Dash for Down Syndrome
GiGi's Playhouse Milwaukee is hosting the 2024 Dash for Down Syndrome, part of the GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge.
MILWAUKEE - The GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge is a series of more than 50 in-person events taking place across the country.
For GiGi’s Playhouse Milwaukee, the event consists of the 2024 Dash for Down Syndrome at Lake Park on Sunday, May 5.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. For more information, head to the GiGi's Playhouse website.
