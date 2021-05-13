Giannis and girlfriend expecting baby number 2

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokoumnpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger are expecting their second child.

His girlfriend announced the news in an Instagram post Wednesday night.

Giannis and Mariah welcomed a baby boy Liam in February 2020.

The two-time NBA MVP shared her post in his Instagram story, but hasn't outwardly made any comment on the news yet.

