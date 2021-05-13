Expand / Collapse search

Giannis and girlfriend expecting baby number 2

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokoumnpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger are expecting their second child.

His girlfriend announced the news in an Instagram post Wednesday night. 

Giannis and Mariah welcomed a baby boy Liam in February 2020. 

The two-time NBA MVP shared her post in his Instagram story, but hasn't outwardly made any comment on the news yet.

