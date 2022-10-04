Ghana cocoa company opening Franklin manufacturing facility

article

Ghana-based Niche Cocoa is coming to Franklin, Wisconsin.

U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago joined Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes and local officials on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to welcome the business to southeast Wisconsin.

A news release says the company is choosing to build its first North American manufacturing facility in metro Milwaukee. The project will be the largest food and beverage investment by an Africa-based company in US history and the largest Ghana foreign direct investment ever in Wisconsin.

Niche Cocoa Industry, Ltd., a privately held, global cocoa processing company headquartered in Tema, Ghana, is establishing its first North American manufacturing facility in the Franklin Business Park.

The release says Niche Cocoa is the largest cocoa processor in Ghana – and the world’s second-largest cocoa producer after the Ivory Coast.

At its Franklin Business Park location, the company will lease over 44,000 square feet. In this facility, the company will import cocoa cake, which will be pulverized to create cocoa powder for nationwide distribution as well as manufacture finished chocolate made with cocoa butter and cocoa liquor produced in Ghana. Niche Cocoa will initially employ more than two dozen workers at the new facility.

Niche Cocoa is partnering with The Omanhene Cocoa Bean Company, a Milwaukee-based company.