Get outside! Enjoy winter fun at 36th annual Waukesha JanBoree

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The 36th annual Waukesha JanBoree in Waukesha County Parks creates the perfect excuse for you to get outside and enjoy winter!

The JanBoree will offer a variety of socially distant events from Jan. 15 through Jan. 24.

Many events require registration due to attendance limitations. For more information on events and to register for those events, visit janboree.org or call WPRF at 262-524-3737.

Waukesha JanBoree is produced by the City of Waukesha Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department (WPRF) along with many community partners, including the Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use.

