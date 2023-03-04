Expand / Collapse search

A chance to get lucky at the Waukesha Art Crawl

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Art Crawl and vintage shop hop in Downtown Waukesha is open Saturday, March 4, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This event will include galleries, exhibitions, meetings with artists, a paint & pet fundraiser for the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at OTTOS, Vintage Shop Hop at Flippin Fabulous, Burlap & Lace Marketplace, Metropolitan Antiques and Gifts, Live Music, Gifts, Flowers, Services, Food, Drink, Coffee, Treats and more. The art Galleries will open early at 10 a.m.

