A chance to get lucky at the Waukesha Art Crawl
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Art Crawl and vintage shop hop in Downtown Waukesha is open Saturday, March 4, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This event will include galleries, exhibitions, meetings with artists, a paint & pet fundraiser for the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at OTTOS, Vintage Shop Hop at Flippin Fabulous, Burlap & Lace Marketplace, Metropolitan Antiques and Gifts, Live Music, Gifts, Flowers, Services, Food, Drink, Coffee, Treats and more. The art Galleries will open early at 10 a.m.
