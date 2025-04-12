Get inked at the Milwaukee Tattoo Festival

Some of the best tattoo artists in the world will be at the Baird Center this weekend for the Milwaukee Tattoo Festival. Director of operations Quinn Hurley joined FOX6 WakeUp with more.
MILWAUKEE - Now's the time to get a fresh tattoo!
Head over to the Baird Center for the Milwaukee Tattoo Festival, which runs from April 11–13.
There will be more than 200 tattoo artists, dozens of vendors, live art, shopping, competitions, and more!
Quinn Hurley joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the Milwaukee Tattoo Festival and all the artists you can visit.
Quinn Hurley joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about some of the fun events at the Milwaukee Tattoo Festival, including tattoo judging.
At the Milwaukee Tattoo Festival at the Baird center, you can also learn more about tattoo removal! Quinn Hurley joined FOX6 WakeUp to explain.
