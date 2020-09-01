Get Buddy Check 6 email reminders from a FOX6 personality

article

Congratulations! You’ve taken a great step towards looking out for your health. By asking one of our FOX6 anchors to be your buddy, you will get a monthly email reminder about doing your breast self-exam. It is a fun, easy way to get that little nudge you need to keep an eye out for any changes in your body.

CLICK HERE to sign up for email reminders from one of the FOX6 personalities

Thank you for being a part of Buddy Check 6 and remember, we do this because you matter.