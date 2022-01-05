Germantown WWII veteran turns 100

Private First Class Gene Scott joined the Army as a 20-year-old on Veterans Day in 1942, and he has never stopped fighting. Even after turning 100, the Germantown veteran has no plans of slowing down.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, a cold and snowy night in Wisconsin, a family's love for one another warmed the heart of Gene Scott.

"I want to remember this with passion, and that's what I'm doing," said Scott.

Wednesday marked Scott's 100th birthday. The World War II veteran, who was twice injured in combat as a soldier in the United States Army, said he hadn't given much thought to the milestone. He's just grateful to still be living in good company.

"The good man upstairs is the one who has taken care of me," said Scott.

His family joined together for a centennial celebration Wednesday night at the Alpine Retreat in Hubertus. This was last year's plan, too, but lockdowns forced the birthday dinner to happen at home, where his son, Dave, helped usher in another year.

"Just a great all-around father," said Dave Scott. "Always there for us. Always has been."

That's in large part because of his service. Gene Scott said those years in the Army shaped him, teaching him valuable lessons in exercise, eating healthy and the value of life.

"You only have one body," said Scott. "You better damn well take care of it."

That appreciation has pushed him past the century mark, even if getting old meant giving up some of his favorite things to do.

"My only complaint is I no longer drive," said Scott.

The owners of Alpine Retreat paid for Scott's birthday dinner last year as a thank you for his service and birthday gift. That trend continued this year, for which Scott said he's thankful.

