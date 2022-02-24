Expand / Collapse search

Germantown wholesale florist fire; multiple communities respond

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Germantown
Firefighting crews from multiple communities have been dispatched to Karthauser & Sons Wholesale Florist in Germantown for a fire in a structure.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

