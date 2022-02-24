Germantown wholesale florist fire; multiple communities respond

Fire in structure at Germantown wholesale florist
Firefighting crews from multiple communities have been dispatched to Karthauser & Sons Wholesale Florist in Germantown for a fire in a structure.
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - Firefighting crews from multiple communities have been dispatched to Karthauser & Sons Wholesale Florist in Germantown for a fire in a structure.
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
