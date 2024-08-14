Germantown woman chases Paralympic gold with Team USA

article

A Germantown woman has won two gold medals, an ESPY award and is now headed to the Paralympics in Paris.

Becca Murray has spent nearly half of her life playing wheelchair basketball for Team USA. Since she was a little girl, shooting hoops is where she shined.

"I played all the sports when I was young, but basketball just kind of tugged at my heart," said Murray.

The 34-year-old was born with spina bifida and has always used a wheelchair to get around. She credits a great support system and perseverance with getting her to where she is today.

"They did not let me use my disability as a pity me, or anything like that," Murray said.

Becca Murray

Murray played college basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. At 18 years old, she went to her first Paralympic Games. Then again in 2012 and 2016 – bringing home two gold medals.

"You feel like you’re on top of the world winning gold and then celebrating with your team," she said.

When off the court, Murray has a full-time job as a clinic support coordinator at Rogers Behavioral Health.

"It’s pretty rare that you have an employee that is an Olympian or a Paralympian, so they’re just like, ‘Whatever you need, we’re behind you,’" she said.

As Murray juggles work and training, she is once again back on Team USA. She heads to Paris at the end of the week.

Becca Murray

"We want to win that gold medal, but we kind of take it one day at a time," said Murray.

She wants her story to inspire others to shoot for their dreams.

The opening ceremony is Aug. 28. Murray and Team USA will play their first game on Aug. 30 against Germany.