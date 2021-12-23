Germantown police chase Walmart theft suspect, arrested at Menards

article

Germantown police arrested a suspect, wanted for stealing from Walmart, after a pursuit ensued on Thursday morning, Dec. 23.

Police said they were dispatched to Walmart for the reported theft shortly after 11 a.m. Officers tried to stop the suspect at the store, but the suspect fled and a vehicle pursuit began down Appleton Avenue.

The suspect sped into a Menards parking lot, which police said was full of shoppers. Once in the parking lot, the suspect got out and continued to run.

During the foot chase, the suspect ran into several customers and into the store. There, with the help of a customer, the suspect was arrested.

The suspect was taken to the Washington County Jail and is facing multiple charges. There were two warrants for the suspect's arrest, police said.

No innocent people were injured during the incident, police said.